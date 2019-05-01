Neil Lennon's Celtic success 'underestimated', says Callum McGregor

Neil Lennon took charge after Brendan Rodgers' February departure

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says "people are underestimating" the job done by Neil Lennon since taking charge of the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Lennon is yet to suffer defeat in 10 games since taking charge after Brendan Rodgers' departure for Leicester City.

But unconvincing displays have caused some to question his suitability for a second stint as permanent boss.

"Although the performances haven't been top-notch, we are still in the hunt for two trophies," McGregor said.

"He had big shoes to fill, obviously, so I do think people are underestimating how good a job as he has done," he added.

Having won the League Cup under Rodgers, Celtic need to avoid defeat at Aberdeen on Sunday to clinch the title for an eighth successive year and can win a third consecutive Scottish Cup when they face Hearts on 25 May.

McGregor has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year Award, alongside Celtic team-mate James Forrest and Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

The Scotland international says it would be "amazing" to finish the season with the award and a domestic treble.

He added that Celtic's players are especially motivated to honour the memory of Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers, the captain and winning goalscorer respectively in the 1967 European Cup-winning team who both recently passed away.

"They have been two of the greatest players at the club and to lose one was obviously a massive loss, but to lose two of them in a week, from such an iconic team, everyone was so upset," McGregor said.

"For us as players, the best tribute we can do is try to wrap up the title. Then we have three massive games to finish what would be the perfect ending in terms of a tribute for them."