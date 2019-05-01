Matt Gray: Sutton United appoint head coach as new manager

Sutton United finished 10th in the National League this season, nine points off the play-offs

National League side Sutton United have appointed Matt Gray as their new boss.

The 37-year-old, who has previously been an assistant at Eastleigh, Aldershot and Crawley, joined the U's as head coach last December.

Gray takes over from Ian Baird, who had been in interim charge since manager Paul Doswell took a break from the role last month and then resigned last week.

"Matt greatly impressed the board with his desire and enthusiasm," chairman Bruce Elliot told the club website.

"He will bring new and fresh ideas, and the energy and enthusiasm which have been the hallmark of Sutton or so many seasons now."

