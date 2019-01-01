Manager ins and outs - May 2019

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker
Scott Parker took charge of relegated Premier League side Fulham following Claudio Ranieri's departure at the end of February

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for May will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

To read the list for April, visit the ins and outs page.

DateInsOuts
1 MayMatt Gray - Sutton United
Premier League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
ArsenalUnai Emery23 May 2018Arsene Wenger
BournemouthEddie Howe12 Oct 2012Paul Groves
Brighton & Hove AlbionChris Hughton31 Dec 2014Sami Hyypia
BurnleySean Dyche30 Oct 2012Eddie Howe
Cardiff CityNeil Warnock5 Oct 2016Paul Trollope
ChelseaMaurizio Sarri14 Jul 2018Antonio Conte
Crystal PalaceRoy Hodgson12 Sep 2017Frank de Boer
EvertonMarco Silva31 May 2018Sam Allardyce
FulhamScott Parker (caretaker)28 Feb 2018Claudio Ranieri
Huddersfield TownJan Siewert21 Jan 2019David Wagner
Leicester CityBrendan Rodgers26 Feb 2019Claude Puel
LiverpoolJurgen Klopp8 Oct 2015Brendan Rodgers
Manchester CityPep Guardiola1 Jul 2016Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester UnitedOle Gunnar Solskjaer19 Dec 2018 (as caretaker - 28 Mar 2019 on permanent basis)Jose Mourinho
Newcastle UnitedRafael Benitez11 Mar 2016Steve McClaren
SouthamptonRalph Hasenhuttl5 Dec 2018Mark Hughes
Tottenham HotspurMauricio Pochettino27 May 2014Tim Sherwood
WatfordJavi Gracia21 Jan 2018Marco Silva
West Ham UnitedManuel Pellegrini22 May 2018David Moyes
WolvesNuno Espirito Santo31 May 2017Paul Lambert
Scottish Premiership
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
AberdeenDerek McInnes6 Apr 2013Craig Brown
CelticNeil Lennon26 Feb 2019Brendan Rodgers
DundeeJim McIntyre17 Oct 2018Neil McCann
HamiltonMartin Canning23 Jan 2015Alex Neil
Heart of MidlothianCraig Levein28 Aug 2017Ian Cathro
HibernianPaul Heckingbottom13 Feb 2019Neil Lennon
KilmarnockSteve Clarke14 Oct 2017Lee McCulloch
LivingstonGary Holt24 Aug 2018Kenny Miller
MotherwellStephen Robinson15 Mar 2017Mark McGhee
RangersSteven Gerrard4 May 2018Graeme Murty
St JohnstoneTommy Wright10 Jun 2013Steve Lomas
St MirrenOran Kearney7 Sep 2018Alan Stubbs
Championship
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Aston VillaDean Smith10 Oct 2018Steve Bruce
Birmingham CityGarry Monk4 Mar 2018Steve Cotterill
Blackburn RoversTony Mowbray22 Feb 2017Owen Coyle
Bolton WanderersPhil Parkinson10 Jun 2016Neil Lennon
BrentfordThomas Frank16 Oct 2018Dean Smith
Bristol CityLee Johnson6 Feb 2016Steve Cotterill
Derby CountyFrank Lampard31 May 2018Gary Rowett
Hull CityNigel Adkins7 Dec 2017Leonid Slutsky
Ipswich TownPaul Lambert27 Oct 2018Paul Hurst
Leeds UnitedMarcelo Bielsa15 Jun 2018Paul Heckingbottom
MiddlesbroughTony Pulis26 Dec 2017Garry Monk
MillwallNeil Harris29 Apr 2015Ian Holloway
Norwich CityDaniel Farke25 May 2017Alex Neil
Nottingham ForestMartin O'Neill15 Jan 2019Aitor Karanka
Preston North EndAlex Neil4 Jul 2017Simon Grayson
Queens Park RangersTBCSteve McClaren
ReadingJose Gomes22 Dec 2018Paul Clement
Rotherham UnitedPaul Warne5 Apr 2017Kenny Jackett
Sheffield WednesdaySteve Bruce2 Jan 2019Jos Luhukay
Sheffield UnitedChris Wilder12 May 2016Nigel Adkins
Stoke CityNathan Jones9 Jan 2019Gary Rowett
Swansea CityGraham Potter11 Jun 2018Carlos Carvalhal
West Bromwich AlbionTBCDarren Moore
Wigan AthleticPaul Cook31 May 2017Warren Joyce
League One
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Accrington StanleyJohn Coleman18 Sep 2014James Beattie
AFC WimbledonWally Downes4 Dec 2018Neal Ardley
BarnsleyDaniel Stendel6 Jun 2018Paul Heckingbottom
BlackpoolTerry McPhillips10 Sep 2018Gary Bowyer
Bradford CityGary Bowyer4 Mar 2019David Hopkin
Bristol RoversGraham Coughlan6 Jan 2019Darrell Clarke
Burton AlbionNigel Clough7 Dec 2015Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Charlton AthleticLee Bowyer6 Sep 2018Karl Robinson
Coventry CityMark Robins6 Mar 2017Russell Slade
Doncaster RoversGrant McCann27 Jun 2018Darren Ferguson
Fleetwood TownJoey Barton2 Jun 2018John Sheridan
GillinghamTBCSteve Lovell
Luton TownMick Harford (caretaker)10 Jan 2019Nathan Jones
Oxford UnitedKarl Robinson22 Mar 2018Pep Clotet
Peterborough UnitedDarren Ferguson26 Jan 2019Steve Evans
Plymouth ArgyleTBCDerek Adams
PortsmouthKenny Jackett2 Jun 2017Paul Cook
RochdaleBrian Barry-Murphy3 Apr 2019Keith Hill
Scunthorpe UnitedTBCStuart McCall
Shrewsbury TownSam Ricketts3 Dec 2018John Askey
Southend UnitedKevin Bond2 Apr 2019Chris Powell
SunderlandJack Ross25 May 2018Chris Coleman
WalsallTBCDean Keates
Wycombe WanderersGareth Ainsworth8 Nov 2012Gary Waddock
League Two
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
BuryRyan Lowe10 May 2018Chris Lucketti
Cambridge UnitedColin Calderwood19 Dec 2018Joe Dunne
Carlisle UnitedSteven Pressley16 Jan 2019John Sheridan
Cheltenham TownMichael Duff10 Sep 2018Gary Johnson
Colchester UnitedJohn McGreal4 May 2016Kevin Keen
Crawley TownGabriele Cioffi7 Sep 2018Harry Kewell
Crewe AlexandraDavid Artell8 Jan 2017Steve Davis
Exeter CityMatt Taylor1 Jun 2018Paul Tisdale
Forest Green RoversMark Cooper9 May 2016Adrian Pennock
Grimsby TownMichael Jolley2 Mar 2018Russell Slade
Lincoln CityDanny Cowley13 May 2016Chris Moyses
Macclesfield TownSol Campbell27 Nov 2018Mark Yates
Mansfield TownDavid Flitcroft1 Mar 2018Steve Evans
MK DonsPaul Tisdale6 June 2018Dan Micciche
MorecambeJim Bentley13 May 2011Sammy McIlroy
Newport CountyMike Flynn9 May 2017Graham Westley
Northampton TownKeith Curle1 Oct 2018Dean Austin
Notts CountyNeal Ardley23 Nov 2018Harry Kewell
Oldham AthleticPete Wild22 Mar 2019Paul Scholes
Port ValeJohn Askey4 Feb 2019Neil Aspin
StevenageDino Maamria20 Mar 2018Darren Sarll
Swindon TownRichie Wellens13 Nov 2018Phil Brown
Tranmere RoversMicky Mellon6 Oct 2016Gary Brabin
Yeovil TownNeale Marmon (caretaker)27 Mar 2019Darren Way
National League
ClubManagerAppointedPredecessor
Aldershot TownGary Waddock5 May 2016Barry Smith
BarnetDarren Currie23 Jan 2019John Still
BarrowIan Evatt15 Jun 2018Ady Pennock
Boreham WoodLuke Garrard14 Oct 2015Ian Allinson
Braintree TownDanny Searle (caretaker)24 Jan 2019Hakan Hayrettin
BromleyNeil Smith4 Apr 2016Mark Goldberg
ChesterfieldJohn Sheridan9 Jan 2019Martin Allen
Dagenham & RedbridgePeter Taylor & Terry Harris5 Jun 2018John Still
Dover AthleticAndy Hessenthaler8 Oct 2018Chris Kinnear
EastleighBen Strevens5 Nov 2018Andy Hessenthaler
Ebbsfleet UnitedGarry Hill8 Nov 2018Daryl McMahon
AFC FyldeDave Challinor2 Nov 2011Kelham O'Hanlon
GatesheadBen Clark14 Jan 2019Steve Watson
FC Halifax TownJamie Fullarton20 Feb 2018Billy Heath
Harrogate TownSimon Weaver21 May 2009Neil Aspin
Hartlepool UnitedCraig Hignett23 Jan 2019Richard Money
Havant & WaterloovillePaul Doswell29 Apr 2019Lee Bradbury
Leyton OrientJustin Edinburgh29 Nov 2017Steve Davis
Maidenhead UnitedAlan Devonshire5 May 2015Johnson Hippolyte
Maidstone UnitedHakan Hayrettin23 Jan 2019Harry Wheeler
Salford CityGraham Alexander14 May 2018Anthony Johnson & Bernard Morley
Solihull MoorsTim Flowers20 Jun 2018Mark Yates
Sutton UnitedMatt Gray1 May 2019Paul Doswell
WrexhamBryan Hughes6 Feb 2019Graham Barrow

