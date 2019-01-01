Manager ins and outs - May 2019

Scott Parker took charge of relegated Premier League side Fulham following Claudio Ranieri's departure at the end of February

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for May will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

Premier League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Unai Emery 23 May 2018 Arsene Wenger Bournemouth Eddie Howe 12 Oct 2012 Paul Groves Brighton & Hove Albion Chris Hughton 31 Dec 2014 Sami Hyypia Burnley Sean Dyche 30 Oct 2012 Eddie Howe Cardiff City Neil Warnock 5 Oct 2016 Paul Trollope Chelsea Maurizio Sarri 14 Jul 2018 Antonio Conte Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson 12 Sep 2017 Frank de Boer Everton Marco Silva 31 May 2018 Sam Allardyce Fulham Scott Parker (caretaker) 28 Feb 2018 Claudio Ranieri Huddersfield Town Jan Siewert 21 Jan 2019 David Wagner Leicester City Brendan Rodgers 26 Feb 2019 Claude Puel Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 8 Oct 2015 Brendan Rodgers Manchester City Pep Guardiola 1 Jul 2016 Manuel Pellegrini Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 19 Dec 2018 (as caretaker - 28 Mar 2019 on permanent basis) Jose Mourinho Newcastle United Rafael Benitez 11 Mar 2016 Steve McClaren Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl 5 Dec 2018 Mark Hughes Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino 27 May 2014 Tim Sherwood Watford Javi Gracia 21 Jan 2018 Marco Silva West Ham United Manuel Pellegrini 22 May 2018 David Moyes Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo 31 May 2017 Paul Lambert

Scottish Premiership Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aberdeen Derek McInnes 6 Apr 2013 Craig Brown Celtic Neil Lennon 26 Feb 2019 Brendan Rodgers Dundee Jim McIntyre 17 Oct 2018 Neil McCann Hamilton Martin Canning 23 Jan 2015 Alex Neil Heart of Midlothian Craig Levein 28 Aug 2017 Ian Cathro Hibernian Paul Heckingbottom 13 Feb 2019 Neil Lennon Kilmarnock Steve Clarke 14 Oct 2017 Lee McCulloch Livingston Gary Holt 24 Aug 2018 Kenny Miller Motherwell Stephen Robinson 15 Mar 2017 Mark McGhee Rangers Steven Gerrard 4 May 2018 Graeme Murty St Johnstone Tommy Wright 10 Jun 2013 Steve Lomas St Mirren Oran Kearney 7 Sep 2018 Alan Stubbs

Championship Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aston Villa Dean Smith 10 Oct 2018 Steve Bruce Birmingham City Garry Monk 4 Mar 2018 Steve Cotterill Blackburn Rovers Tony Mowbray 22 Feb 2017 Owen Coyle Bolton Wanderers Phil Parkinson 10 Jun 2016 Neil Lennon Brentford Thomas Frank 16 Oct 2018 Dean Smith Bristol City Lee Johnson 6 Feb 2016 Steve Cotterill Derby County Frank Lampard 31 May 2018 Gary Rowett Hull City Nigel Adkins 7 Dec 2017 Leonid Slutsky Ipswich Town Paul Lambert 27 Oct 2018 Paul Hurst Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa 15 Jun 2018 Paul Heckingbottom Middlesbrough Tony Pulis 26 Dec 2017 Garry Monk Millwall Neil Harris 29 Apr 2015 Ian Holloway Norwich City Daniel Farke 25 May 2017 Alex Neil Nottingham Forest Martin O'Neill 15 Jan 2019 Aitor Karanka Preston North End Alex Neil 4 Jul 2017 Simon Grayson Queens Park Rangers TBC Steve McClaren Reading Jose Gomes 22 Dec 2018 Paul Clement Rotherham United Paul Warne 5 Apr 2017 Kenny Jackett Sheffield Wednesday Steve Bruce 2 Jan 2019 Jos Luhukay Sheffield United Chris Wilder 12 May 2016 Nigel Adkins Stoke City Nathan Jones 9 Jan 2019 Gary Rowett Swansea City Graham Potter 11 Jun 2018 Carlos Carvalhal West Bromwich Albion TBC Darren Moore Wigan Athletic Paul Cook 31 May 2017 Warren Joyce

League One Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Accrington Stanley John Coleman 18 Sep 2014 James Beattie AFC Wimbledon Wally Downes 4 Dec 2018 Neal Ardley Barnsley Daniel Stendel 6 Jun 2018 Paul Heckingbottom Blackpool Terry McPhillips 10 Sep 2018 Gary Bowyer Bradford City Gary Bowyer 4 Mar 2019 David Hopkin Bristol Rovers Graham Coughlan 6 Jan 2019 Darrell Clarke Burton Albion Nigel Clough 7 Dec 2015 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Charlton Athletic Lee Bowyer 6 Sep 2018 Karl Robinson Coventry City Mark Robins 6 Mar 2017 Russell Slade Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann 27 Jun 2018 Darren Ferguson Fleetwood Town Joey Barton 2 Jun 2018 John Sheridan Gillingham TBC Steve Lovell Luton Town Mick Harford (caretaker) 10 Jan 2019 Nathan Jones Oxford United Karl Robinson 22 Mar 2018 Pep Clotet Peterborough United Darren Ferguson 26 Jan 2019 Steve Evans Plymouth Argyle TBC Derek Adams Portsmouth Kenny Jackett 2 Jun 2017 Paul Cook Rochdale Brian Barry-Murphy 3 Apr 2019 Keith Hill Scunthorpe United TBC Stuart McCall Shrewsbury Town Sam Ricketts 3 Dec 2018 John Askey Southend United Kevin Bond 2 Apr 2019 Chris Powell Sunderland Jack Ross 25 May 2018 Chris Coleman Walsall TBC Dean Keates Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth 8 Nov 2012 Gary Waddock

League Two Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Bury Ryan Lowe 10 May 2018 Chris Lucketti Cambridge United Colin Calderwood 19 Dec 2018 Joe Dunne Carlisle United Steven Pressley 16 Jan 2019 John Sheridan Cheltenham Town Michael Duff 10 Sep 2018 Gary Johnson Colchester United John McGreal 4 May 2016 Kevin Keen Crawley Town Gabriele Cioffi 7 Sep 2018 Harry Kewell Crewe Alexandra David Artell 8 Jan 2017 Steve Davis Exeter City Matt Taylor 1 Jun 2018 Paul Tisdale Forest Green Rovers Mark Cooper 9 May 2016 Adrian Pennock Grimsby Town Michael Jolley 2 Mar 2018 Russell Slade Lincoln City Danny Cowley 13 May 2016 Chris Moyses Macclesfield Town Sol Campbell 27 Nov 2018 Mark Yates Mansfield Town David Flitcroft 1 Mar 2018 Steve Evans MK Dons Paul Tisdale 6 June 2018 Dan Micciche Morecambe Jim Bentley 13 May 2011 Sammy McIlroy Newport County Mike Flynn 9 May 2017 Graham Westley Northampton Town Keith Curle 1 Oct 2018 Dean Austin Notts County Neal Ardley 23 Nov 2018 Harry Kewell Oldham Athletic Pete Wild 22 Mar 2019 Paul Scholes Port Vale John Askey 4 Feb 2019 Neil Aspin Stevenage Dino Maamria 20 Mar 2018 Darren Sarll Swindon Town Richie Wellens 13 Nov 2018 Phil Brown Tranmere Rovers Micky Mellon 6 Oct 2016 Gary Brabin Yeovil Town Neale Marmon (caretaker) 27 Mar 2019 Darren Way