Jan Vertonghen head injury: Defender to be assessed by neurologist

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen will be assessed by a neurologist on Thursday following his head injury against Ajax in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old Belgium international collided with team-mate Toby Alderweireld in Tuesday's match.

He was cleared to continue but soon had to be substituted, though Spurs said he reported "no ill-effects" on Wednesday.

Brain injury charity Headway called for "temporary concussion substitutions" to be introduced following the incident.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino insisted the club's medical staff had followed the correct protocols before allowing Vertonghen back on the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Spurs statement on Wednesday explained that Vertonghen "was assessed on the pitch immediately after the incident with our medical team strictly following Football Association concussion guidelines.

"Following testing he was judged to be alert and answered all questions correctly and lucidly, deeming him fit to return to the field of play.

"All available video footage was relayed to our on-pitch medical team and they were able to confirm that he had suffered no loss of consciousness.

"Jan was immediately withdrawn as a result of the player informing medical staff that symptoms were developing suddenly and that he no longer felt stable standing up.

"Tests today [Wednesday] have been clear and testing will continue for the next few days. Additionally, as is standard Club policy with certain injuries, we shall also be seeking independent advice and Jan is due to see a neurologist, who specialises in elite athletes, tomorrow."

On Wednesday Vertonghen wrote on Twitter: "Not the way I wanted the game to go last night. Feeling OK today. Thanks to both sets of fans for the positive messages."