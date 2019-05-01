David Moyes: Scotland salary 'not an issue' for potential head coach, says Ian McCall

David Moyes chatted with former Scotland manager Walter Smith at Ibrox on Sunday

The Scottish FA's inability to match his former salaries would not prevent David Moyes becoming national coach, former team-mate Ian McCall suggests.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager is thought to be among those being considered for the SFA's shortlist.

But some have suggested the governing body might struggle to pay top wages.

"That won't be an issue," McCall told BBC Scotland. "I think he's made one or two pounds in his career."

Odds on Moyes being the next national boss were shortened by bookmakers after the former Everton and Man United manager was spotted at three Scottish Premiership games at the weekend.

He was recently quoted as saying he would prefer a return to club football and, although McCall knows Moyes well, he said of his former Dunfermline Athletic team-mate: "I haven't spoken to him about it and I don't know if it is something he would fancy."

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is due to end the process of creating a shortlist at the end of this week and Moyes, who had short spells with Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United after leaving Old Trafford, is thought to be among those being considered.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke, former United States coach Bruce Arena, Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and the SFA performance director Malky Mackay are also in the running.

"I do think, like a McInnes or a Steve Clarke, he is the type you need - someone who is a bit more pragmatic and tries to find a way to win," McCall said of Moyes.

"In the 11-12 years he was at Everton, he was manager of the year four times, so the pedigree is there. He knows himself he's made some bad choices, but I think he did some fine work at West Ham and it was more him saying he was leaving than them."

'Fantastic group of players'

McCall thinks the quality of player available would make the job "an easy sell".

He pointed out that Andy Robertson is already at Liverpool, Scott McTominay at Manchester United, Ryan Fraser is being tipped to join Arsenal from Bournemouth, Celtic's Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney had shown they are capable of playing at that level, Scott McKenna is being tipped for a move from Aberdeen, while John McGinn has impressed in his first season with Aston Villa.

"We've got players who are playing at a level now and, just below that, we've got five or six players who are looking to be playing at a level," he told Sportsound. "You just need to persuade Allan McGregor to play in goal and you need to find a centre-forward."

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller suggested Moyes would look at the group of players and "think I wouldn't mind working with them" - and that his "fantastic" job at Everton proved he had the quality to lead them.

The SFA sacked Alex McLeish after they started their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a miserable 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan.

Miller, though, pointed out that, having won their Nations League group already, the Scots are two play-off ties away from the finals.

"I think we are in good shape and have a fantastic group of players," he added. "We just need someone to come in and find a way of playing that suits."