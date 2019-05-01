Ballymena awarded 3-0 win over Crues after David Cushley teamsheet error

David Cushley joined Crusaders from Ballymena United in 2016

Crusaders have had their 3-0 Irish Premiership win over Ballymena United overturned after an administrative teamsheet error.

David Cushley came on as a half-time substitute during Saturday's game despite not being named on the official teamsheet.

The Northern Ireland Football League awarded Ballymena with a 3-0 victory and fined the Crues £500.

The reversal of the scoreline will not have any bearing on the league table.

The match took place on the last day of the Irish Premiership campaign and Wednesday's ruling meaning the second-placed Sky Blues' final points tally moves up to 78, while fourth-placed Crusaders drop to 65 points for the season.

NIFL's Premiership Management Committee made the decision after considering the observations of the north Belfast club.

"Following discussion, and consideration of Rules 21(a) and 37 of the NIFL Premiership Rules, the members agreed in accordance with Rule 38(a) that Crusaders FC be fined a sum of £500 and that Ballymena United be awarded the three points for the match with a scoreline of 3-0," a NIFL statement said.