How you can follow the women's FA Cup final on the BBC

Manchester City beat Birmingham City 4-1 in the 2017 FA Cup final

Manchester City take on West Ham in the women's FA Cup final on Saturday and you can watch it live on BBC TV.

Coverage of the final at Wembley kicks off at 17:30 BST on BBC One and 17:15 on the Red Button.

You can also listen to live commentary of the match on BBC Radio 5 live from 17:30 BST.

Manchester City, who lifted the Continental League Cup in February, beat holders Chelsea to progress to the final.

They last won the competition in 2017 but West Ham have never reached this stage.

The match is expected to have a record attendance with 52,000 tickets already sold.

Last year, a record 45,423 watched Chelsea beat Arsenal.

Major women's sporting events in 2019 include: