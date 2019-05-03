League Two final day: Macclesfield and Notts County in battle to avoid relegation

Sol Campbell has only lost nine of his 26 games in charge of Macclesfield

Macclesfield's stats in the first half of the season were the stuff made of nightmares.

Just four points from their opening 13 matches, no wins, and an English league record-equalling 36 consecutive games without victory left them languishing at the bottom of League Two.

But an upturn in fortunes under boss Sol Campbell since his arrival in November means they head into the final day knowing a point against Cambridge United should be enough to keep them in the EFL.

"It's a fantastic game to be part of. It's been hard work to get here, but we've got to push a little bit more to get over the line," former England defender Campbell told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The lads are excited, but focused. They've got to play to win and put everything into this last game. We're not taking anything for granted."

Campbell has only won seven of his 26 matches in his first managerial role, but the Silkmen have also become hard to beat, picking up 10 draws in that time.

"The journey has been bumpy, we've got everything back on track, but the show's not over," the 44-year-old added.

"We've got to knuckle down and do things right [against Cambridge]."

Notts County's biggest ever game?

If Macclesfield do indeed stay up, it will be at the expense of Notts County who need to win at Swindon to stand any chance of survival.

"This is as big a game as Notts have ever had," boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio Nottingham. "But you don't try to think about that because it is never going to help you.

"We have to think about just trying to win a game of football. If you think about the history of Notts and everything, and take that into the game, it will make it a lot tougher."

One of Macclesfield or Notts County will join Yeovil in the National League next season

The financially-troubled Magpies were founded in 1862 and became an original Football League member in 1888.

But they have only won nine of their 45 League Two matches this campaign and are two points behind Macclesfield heading into the final day.

"We know the importance. We don't need to discuss it," added Ardley, who became Notts' third manager of the season when he succeeded Harry Kewell in November.

"We don't want any regrets and will give it everything we have got. If it's good enough then great. And if the worst comes to the worst then it won't be because of Saturday's game.

"I wanted to get us out of the mess we were in but there were a lot more issues and it has ended up being a struggle from the moment I came in.

"Since the January window we have had a big upturn in results, performances and points-per-game and have clawed back a nine-point deficit and taken it to the last game of the season.

"We have got ourselves in this position so who knows?

"I am trying to hold it all together and get this football club to achieve something incredible on the final day. Something remarkable could happen in their careers."