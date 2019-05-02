Ivan Toney: Portsmouth apologise after Peterborough striker receives racist message from fan

Ivan Toney (right) scored twice in Peterborough's win against Portsmouth

Portsmouth have apologised and pledged to identify a fan who sent a racist message on social media to Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney.

Toney, 23, scored twice - including the winner - in Peterborough's League One win at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

The result ended Portsmouth's automatic promotion hopes but kept Peterborough's play-off chances alive.

"The club reported the incident to the police and will work to assist with any investigation," a statement said.

"There is no place in football - or indeed society - for racism and it will not be tolerated at Portsmouth Football Club.

"We would also like to apologise to Ivan Toney for any distress this incident has caused."

The two clubs could potentially meet again in the play-offs if Peterborough, who host Burton in their final league game on Saturday, overhaul sixth-placed Doncaster, who are at home to Coventry.

Portsmouth, two points clear in third place, finish their regular-season campaign at home to Accrington.