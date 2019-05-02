Neal Ardley: Notts County manager wants to stay even if Magpies go down

Neal Ardley was manager of AFC Wimbledon for six years from 2012

Neal Ardley has said he wants to stay on as manager next season even if Notts County drop out of the Football League for the first time in their history.

Notts must win their final game at Swindon on Saturday and hope Macclesfield lose at home to Cambridge.

Ardley took over as boss after Harry Kewell was sacked in November.

"I want to be a part of this club for sure. From my own point of view, Saturday is my first goal to get over," the 46-year-old said.

"After that, there are new owners potentially coming in. They might not want me and might not have a plan in action which means I can take it forward.

"No one really knows and it will probably take two or three or weeks after the season for any of that to be known."

The financially-troubled Magpies were founded in 1862 and became an original Football League member in 1888.

But they have only won nine of their 45 League Two matches this campaign and are two points behind Macclesfield heading into the final day.