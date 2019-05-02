Irish Cup final: Crusaders v Ballinamallard 'still seems a bit surreal' - Clarke

Ballinamallard players celebrate their semi-final success over Warrenpoint Town

Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST

Ballinamallard United captain Richard Clarke says Saturday's Irish Cup final against Crusaders has helped provide "a feel-good factor" throughout Fermanagh.

The Championship underdogs are playing in the decider for the first time.

"When you read it out loud 'Crusaders v Ballinamallard United, Irish Cup final' it seems a bit surreal," said Clarke.

"There is a massive buzz around the area. Everyone has bunting up around the village and there have been an influx of people looking for tickets."

"There is that feel-good factor around and it's just a nice reward for people who have been loyal," added the former Crusaders and Glentoran midfielder.

"The club has been through bad times last year with the relegation so it is great to have this spectacle of an Irish Cup final on the last day of the season to look forward to."

Clarke was a member of the Glentoran team which beat Cliftonville 3-1 in the 2013 showpiece decider, an occasion marred to some extent by the fact that he received the first red card of his career.

"I've won an Irish Cup winner's medal before but to achieve it with Ballinamallard would be extra special and would top off my career to date.

"Even with results going poorly at the start of the season everyone was still behind us, motivating us and wanting to see us do well.

"You don't get that in football very often as it's such a results business but the supporters recognised when people were working hard but not getting results."

Mallards boss Harry McConkey the semi-final victory with one of his players

'We're seeing what football means to the community'

Mallards manager Harry McConkey believes that beating Premiership sides Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town on penalties en route to the final has given his squad "the self belief to say we're doing the right things".

"Ballinamallard is a small village but a wonderful community and we're seeing now what football means to the community," said McConkey.

"The smiles on people's faces, the energy around the place, people outside the club wanting to know what's going on and what is the secret of our success."

Striker Josh McIlwaine, 24, will miss the cup final after the club's challenge against a red card failed.

The striker was given a three-match suspension after being sent off in a league match against Carrick Rangers last month.

"It's very undeserving for a young lad who has come right through the ranks and has such a passion for the club to find himself out of the cup final because we had no video evidence to help clarify the situation," added McConkey.

"He has been desperately unlucky but has shown a great mature attitude to the whole thing and is still of great value to us."

'It's been a difficult road' - Baxter

Crusaders have beaten Glentoran, Linfield, Ballymena United and Coleraine en route to the final and manager Stephen Baxter wants no slip-ups as his side aim to secure a first Irish Cup success since 2009.

The north Belfast side have lost two subsequent finals against Linfield but defeated the Blues to lift the County Antrim Shield at the start of March.

"It's been a difficult road to get here. Those were really big games against all of those clubs when they came around. Tough, tough games and the players came through with flying colours in all of them," said Baxter.

"We've earned the right to be in the final and now we have to produce something special to win it.

"You don't get these things handed to you in football and we'll not be taking this lightly. Ballinamallard are there on merit.

"We're up against a team who will be fresh and hungry, with most of county Fermanagh and the neutrals all supporting them.

"It's important for us to get a foothold in the game quickly - get about our business and take the chances as they present themselves."