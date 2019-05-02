Gateshead: Football Association says it is aware of public address system incident

The incident took place at Gateshead Stadium during Gateshead's game against Barrow

The Football Association says it is aware of an incident at Gateshead where comments were broadcast over the public address system.

The comments, alleged to be directed toward fourth official Helen Conley on Saturday, were flagged up to the FA who are looking into the situation.

Gateshead released an apology on social media after the game. against Barrow.

However, club announcer Peter Grant maintains it was a private conversation inadvertently broadcast in error.

Grant, who says he was forced to shut the windows of the PA box following crowd abuse directed to him and his partner Sarah-Jane, maintains there was a problem with an "intermittently faulty on-off switch" on the microphone, which was not the usual supplied equipment.

The radio and television broadcaster has written to the FA to outline his case with the details of his account below.

"At worst it was a private conversation between two people that was overheard, courtesy of a counter-supplied faulty microphone," Grant told BBC Sport.

"The incident in question was as a result of a double Barrow substitution, where with no team sheet and only the back of the match-day programme to refer to, coupled with the short window of opportunity to see the first two squad numbers, I elected to keep my eye on the fourth official's board and asked my partner to write down the numbers as I called them out to her.

"Once I knew the two substitutions I could refer to the squad the number and make the required announcement.

"The problem arose when Sarah-Jane couldn't find her pen, and with the sudden thought of missing the two squad numbers if at that point the board had swung around to me, and I'd called out the numbers Sarah Jane wouldn't have been in a position to take the numbers down. The fourth official would have changed to the next two numbers.

"It was Sarah-Jane that I half-jokingly told to hurry up. Neither the referee or stadium safety officer detailed any concerns in their subsequent reports. The witnesses who were in the PA box with me at the time have both testified that my description of events is correct.

"I've been a football PA announcer since 1993, in charge of stadium announcements during Euro '96 fixtures at Hillsborough, worked on the stadium PA system at Wembley twice, I know to never say anything provocative or say anything that would place the club officials or governing body author in a difficult situation.

"As an experienced broadcaster, I am acutely embarrassed the incident happened at all. In my defence I would have noticed the faulty on-off switch much earlier if the window had remained open, but given the climate of hatred towards me and my family at the time, I couldn't subject my daughter to the abuse she and my daughter were subjected to on Good Friday.

"I am gravely upset that the club released an online apology, without speaking to me or the stadium safety officer first. An apology by its very nature is regarded as an admission of guilt."