Southend United: Some players and staff wait for April wages

Southend have been in League One since winning promotion via the fourth-tier play-offs in 2015

A number of Southend United players were yet to be paid as they arrived for training on Thursday, two days before a crucial match against Sunderland.

Their salaries were due on Tuesday and some of the staff at the League One club are also yet to be paid.

Southend are only outside the relegation zone in League One on goal difference before Saturday's final match of the season at Roots Hall.

The Essex club has been asked for comment.