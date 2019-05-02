Liam Kelly: Livingston talk to goalkeeper about new deal

Liam Kelly (right) has kept 16 clean sheets in all competitions this season

Livingston are keen to sign goalkeeper Liam Kelly on a new contract and have not "heard a thing" from any potential suitors, says manager Gary Holt.

Celtic, Hamburg and English clubs are reportedly monitoring the 23-year-old, who has kept 14 clean sheets in 35 Scottish Premiership games.

It has been said Kelly has a £50,000 release clause in his two-year deal.

"He is under contract, we are talking to him regarding a new one and we will see how it plays out," Holt said.

"If you are playing at this level and showcasing your talents and getting recognition then any club will come calling. Players will leave, that's part and parcel of the game, so I'm not really that concerned by it."

Central defenders Craig Halkett and Declan Gallagher have already signed pre-contract agreements to join Hearts and Motherwell respectively at the end of this season.

Kelly joined Livingston from Rangers last summer after helping the West Lothian club win promotion while on loan from Ibrox.

He earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad in March and Holt suggested the goalkeeper would have to be wary about any move in case he gave up regularly first-team starts.

"He could have stayed at Rangers," he said. "He took the choice to come here because he wanted to play, so he will want to continue that.

"You don't want to take a knock in your career by going somewhere maybe as a number two fighting for the number one."