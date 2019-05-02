Gary Waddock: Aldershot Town manager departs by mutual consent

Gary Waddock's Aldershot Town were relegated after winning 11 of their 46 National League games this season

Aldershot Town have parted company with manager Gary Waddock after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The Shots were relegated from the National League this season after finishing 21st in the table.

Waddock, 57, took charge in the summer of 2016 and led the club to consecutive fifth-placed finishes in his first two seasons back at The Shots.

He had previously managed the Hampshire side between 2007 and 2009, winning the Conference title in 2007-08.