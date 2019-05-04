Welsh Cup final: Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints (Sun)

JD Welsh Cup Final: Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints Venue: The Rock, Rhosymedre Date: Sunday, 5 May Kick-off: 14:45 BST

New Saints are without midfielder Aeron Edwards for Sunday's Welsh Cup final against holders Connah's Quay Nomads.

Edwards is serving a three-match ban as the Welsh Premier champions bid to complete the domestic double.

Connah's Quay midfielders Jake Phillips and Conor Harwood are unavailable for the final at Cefn Druids' ground.

Phillips played in the competition during a loan spell at Bangor City, while Harwood is ineligible after playing on loan at Conwy.

Nomads, who finished second to Saints in the league, will be aiming to retain the trophy which they won for the first time in their history last season, when they beat Aberystwyth 4-1 in the final.

Andy Morrison's side are appearing in their second final of the season having reached the Irn-Bru Cup final, where they lost 3-1 to Ross County.

"I think it's important for us to win a trophy this year after winning it last year," Nomads midfielder Jay Owen said.

"When you get to finals like last year and get the taste of lifting a trophy it makes you want more and more.

"Two years in a row would be quite an achievement.

"It's going to be a really difficult game but it's a one-off game at a neutral ground and hopefully we can come out on top."

Connah's Quay players celebrate their 2018 Welsh Cup win over Aberystwyth

Saints have won the Welsh Cup and Welsh Premier League in the same season on four previous occasions and will be attempting to win the competition for a seventh time.

But they have not won the Welsh Cup since their victory over Airbus UK Broughton in the 2016 final.

"It's going to be a big, big game for us on Sunday," Saints boss Scott Ruscoe said. "We know exactly what they can bring.

"They've got experienced players, some younger players and they've also got management staff who have been there before and now know how to win games.

"They won't want to relinquish the trophy."

Nomads won the first league meeting of the season in August but Saints have won the last three games, including a 1-0 victory last Friday on the final day of the regular season.