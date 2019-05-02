Hamza Choudhury charged with misconduct for social media comments

Choudhury made his England Under-21 debut in 2018

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to comments made on social media.

The 21-year-old wrote the messages in 2013 and 2014 and apologised for them earlier this week.

The FA said the comments constituted an "aggravated breach" as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation.

Choudhury, a graduate of Leicester's academy, has until 13 May to respond.

One of his messages contained a racial reference, and in another he said he did not "feel sorry" for anyone who took their own life.

"They do not represent my true beliefs," said the Loughborough-born England Under-21 international, who in another post criticised women's football.

"I've learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional - certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

"I'm deeply sorry to anyone I have offended - both at the time and since they've been recirculated."