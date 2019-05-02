Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender did not suffer concussion, neurologist rules
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen "did not suffer a concussion" during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Ajax.
The Belgium international, 32, collided with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and, despite being cleared to continue, soon had to be substituted.
Vertonghen was seen by a neurologist specialising in sport-related concussion on Thursday.
It was recommended he undertakes a "brief period of rehabilitation".
In a statement, Tottenham said Vertonghen "suffered an injury to his nose" which resulted in "heavy bleeding".
After being cleared by Spurs' medical staff - who followed Football Association concussion guidelines - to continue playing, he was later shown struggling to stand up.
Spurs said they had been advised this was "the result of a presyncopal episode, a near faint".