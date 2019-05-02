Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender did not suffer concussion, neurologist rules

Jan Vertonghen was helped off the pitch by medical staff and manager Mauricio Pochettino after appearing to lose his balance on returning to the action

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen "did not suffer a concussion" during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Ajax.

The Belgium international, 32, collided with team-mate Toby Alderweireld and, despite being cleared to continue, soon had to be substituted.

Vertonghen was seen by a neurologist specialising in sport-related concussion on Thursday.

It was recommended he undertakes a "brief period of rehabilitation".

In a statement, Tottenham said Vertonghen "suffered an injury to his nose" which resulted in "heavy bleeding".

After being cleared by Spurs' medical staff - who followed Football Association concussion guidelines - to continue playing, he was later shown struggling to stand up.

Spurs said they had been advised this was "the result of a presyncopal episode, a near faint".