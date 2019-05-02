Charlie Adam backs Darren Fletcher for Scotland role as both depart Stoke City

Darren Fletcher has only played once for Stoke City since December

Stoke City team-mate Darren Fletcher would be an ideal addition to the Scotland coaching set-up, according to fellow midfielder Charlie Adam.

The veteran former Scotland players are being released by the Championship club this summer.

"I don't know what his situation will be," Adam said. "He might give it one last go and play on for next season.

"But I know he is keen to get into coaching and hopefully be part of the Scotland set-up."

Fletcher, who joined Stoke in June 2017 from West Bromwich Albion, has only played 13 times this season - once since December - with his side sitting 16th in the table.

Adam thinks Fletcher would be an asset to whoever the Scottish FA picks as Alex McLeish's successor at national head coach but points out that the 35-year-old has been linked with first club Manchester United in a coaching capacity "and that would be difficult to turn down".

"I know at some point he'll want to get into coaching or management," he told BBC Radio Scotalnd's Sportsound.

"The way he speaks in the dressing-room, the way he talks about the game, I think he would be a perfect coach or mentor for the younger players coming through the set-up."

Adam, who joined Stoke from Liverpool in 2012, has himself only made 15 appearances this season and has started taking his coaching badges.

"But I want to focus on playing for as long as I can," he said. "I will play anywhere. I want to play football and I've still got an enthusiasm to play and I want to play at as high a level as I can."

Adam is disappointed that his "enjoyable" time with Stoke is coming to an end but is "raring to go" with a new club.

"This is the first time in my 17-18 year career that I've been out of contract, so it's a situation I'm not used to," he added.

"I only announced it one day ago and I've had two or three clubs on already, which is good.

"Everybody will link me with Dundee because I'm from there, but they're going through a tough time on the pitch and it looks like they are going to be playing in the Championship next season, so it will be difficult because of that."