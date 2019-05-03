Newport County duo win April League Two awards

Goalkeeper Joe Day made national headlines when his wife gave birth to twins while he played in an FA Cup match against Middlesbrough

Newport County manager Michael Flynn and Exiles goalkeeper Joe Day have been named as the League Two manager and player of the month respectively.

The Exiles won 15 points from seven games in April to take a play-off spot with one game remaining in League Two.

"It's a fantastic team effort, not just the boys on the pitch, it's the entire squad, the staff, I couldn't do it without them," Flynn said.

"It's a real team effort. I wish they were in the photo."