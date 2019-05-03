Gary Hamilton: Glenavon boss wins manager of the month for third time this season

Hamilton helped Glenavon to leapfrog Crusaders up to third place in the final month of the regular season

Glenavon's Gary Hamilton has won the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association manager of the month award for the third time this season.

Hamilton helped his side to a third-place finish in the Irish Premiership with three wins from their last five league games.

The Lurgan Blues boss was also named the manager of the month in October and November this season.

"I'm delighted to win this award for a third time this season," said Hamilton.

"In a way, it probably sums up our season which has consisted of some great runs of form and them some disappointing patches."

Glenavon were in fourth place at the beginning of April but will go into the play-off semi-finals as one of the form teams after impressive victories against Crusaders, Linfield and Cliftonville, losing only to Ballymena United and conceding a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Coleraine.

Hamilton added: "The boys were superb in April and this award is really a recognition of their achievements. We can now look forward to the play-offs with confidence."