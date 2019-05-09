Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Hearts
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past five home league meetings with Hearts (W3 D2); they have kept a clean sheet in all five of those games.
  • Hearts are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over Aberdeen for the first time since May 2016 under Robbie Neilson having beaten them 2-1 at Tynecastle in March.
  • Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Aberdeen have won eight of their nine league matches played on a Friday, losing the other 1-3 at home to Celtic in May 2017.
  • Hearts have picked just one point from a possible 15 in their past five Scottish Premiership matches (D1 L4), scoring three goals and conceding 10.
  • Aberdeen are looking to avoid three successive Scottish Premiership defeats for the first time since May 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36266475175884
2Rangers36229579255475
3Kilmarnock361710947301761
4Aberdeen361871153421161
5Hibernian3614121050361454
6Hearts36156154046-651
7St Johnstone36147153646-1049
8Motherwell36146164352-948
9Livingston361111144040044
10Hamilton3686222673-4730
11St Mirren3668222964-3526
12Dundee3646262875-4718
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories