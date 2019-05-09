Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past five home league meetings with Hearts (W3 D2); they have kept a clean sheet in all five of those games.
- Hearts are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over Aberdeen for the first time since May 2016 under Robbie Neilson having beaten them 2-1 at Tynecastle in March.
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Aberdeen have won eight of their nine league matches played on a Friday, losing the other 1-3 at home to Celtic in May 2017.
- Hearts have picked just one point from a possible 15 in their past five Scottish Premiership matches (D1 L4), scoring three goals and conceding 10.
- Aberdeen are looking to avoid three successive Scottish Premiership defeats for the first time since May 2016.