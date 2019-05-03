Scottish Gossip: Scott Arfield, Scotland manager, reserve league, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Crystal Palace are ready to join English Premier League rivals Southampton in a £3m race to sign Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield. (Sun)

Scotland's top clubs are at the forefront of plans to set up a newreserve league featuring sides from Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone have already announced they will quit the reserve league ahead of next season, with chairman Steve Brown saying his preference is for colt teams to be introduced to the lower leagues. (Daily Record)

Lord Willie Haughey, a former non-executive director at Celtic, maintains that he sought nothing other than assurances as he pledged more than £2m of his own money to keep the SFA based at Hampden. (Scotsman)

Hearts manager Craig Levein issues a warning to those being linked with the vacant role of Scotland head coach, saying that while the position may be an honour, it is also "a hell of a frustrating job". (Scotsman)

Ex-Rangers and Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat, 71, says he would "definitely" take the Scotland job if offered it. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon says the entire Celtic squad and coaching staff will join supporters to pay their respects at today's funeral for Billy McNeill, saying: "I think it will be good for the players to see just what Celtic means to the fans and vice versa." (Daily Record)

Stevie Mallan says he is already excited at the thought of teaming up with Scott Allan next season, claiming the midfielder's return to Easter Road signals the levels to which Hibs are aspiring. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee are hopeful full-back Nathan Ralph and midfielder Martin Woods will recover from knocks in time to face Hamilton Accies at Dens Park on Saturday. (Evening Telegraph)

Manager Robbie Neilson has played down reports linking Dundee United with departing Rangers left-back Lee Wallace. (Sun)

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has signed a new contract to remain at the Inverness club until the summer of 2022. (Press & Journal)