Neil Warnock: Cardiff boss says FA fine process 'out of order'

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock believes the process which led to his £20,000 fine for comments he made about Premier League officials was "out of order".

The 70-year-old called them the "worst in the world" after his side's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on 31 March.

Warnock faced three charges and, in his personal hearing, he faced the FA and a barrister while he had representation from the League Managers' Association.

"No point in taking it any further. I have to take it on the chin," he said.

"I'm disappointed in the first two charges. I didn't think they warranted being proven guilty, not when we showed them an article what [Chelsea manager Maurizio] Sarri said about referees less than three weeks ago and he never got a charge.

"When you get an institute like the FA, as big as it is, I find it disappointing that they're allowed to bring in an outside barrister to prove the case against me.

"He had all the information on what my arguments are three to four weeks before and [time to] get his head around it. It's a bit out of order if I'm honest.

"They just want robot managers, the humour has gone out of the game."

Azpilicueta and the crowdfunder

Cardiff led Chelsea 1-0 and had seemed on course for a much-needed three points, before Chelsea's 84th-minute equaliser which was headed home by Cesar Azpilicueta from a clearly offside position.

Warnock was also unhappy that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was not sent off after bringing down Kenneth Zohore shortly afterwards.

He approached the officials after the final whistle but said nothing, staring at them as they left the field.

When he was asked about Warnock's fine on Wednesday, Spain international Azpilicueta joked that he would "talk in private" with the Cardiff manager about paying some of his fine.

"They got winning bonuses Chelsea and they all know as footballers that they shouldn't have got anything at all," said Warnock.

"So that would be nice. I'm not saying it would be justice but it would be nice of Azpilicueta to do that."

While Azpilicueta's offer was in jest, Cardiff fans have set up a crowdfunding page to pay Warnock's fine.

It had raised more than £500 by Friday morning, but Warnock did not want the money for himself, adding: "I hope they provide the full lot, but it will all go to charity."