Bolton Wanderers: EFL 'aware' of Laurence Bassini's claim he owns Championship club

Laurence Bassini's takeover deal at Bolton was announced by the club on 17 April

The English Football League (EFL) has said it is "aware" of Laurence Bassini's comments that he is in full control of Bolton Wanderers, despite the club saying the takeover was off.

Bassini told various news outlets on Friday he is now in control of the club and expected an announcement to follow.

However, Bolton are yet to comment since Thursday's statement saying that Bassini's deal was off.

Wanderers have already been relegated to League One.

Meanwhile, defender Andrew Taylor - who is Bolton's Professional Footballers' Association representative - says players have still not been paid the wages they are owed for March and April.

BBC Sport understands the PFA agreed to loan the club money to cover part of the unpaid wages earlier this week.

But Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "We still haven't been paid for March and April. That's all the professionals - first-team lads and under-23 lads - and five of the first-team management.

"I believe all the staff in the club haven't been paid any money for April and the hotel [at the stadium] is still shut as staff walked out due to lack of pay.

"It's difficult times for everyone at the club."

Uncertainty at Bolton continues

Former Watford owner Bassini's intended purchase of the Championship club was originally announced on 17 April, but Bolton owner Ken Anderson released a statement on Saturday saying if Bassini did not provide proof of funds by Monday, he would explore other options.

Bassini then committed to provide the EFL with proof of funds within 48 hours on Tuesday, but on Thursday the club issued a statement saying nothing further had been presented for the EFL Board to consider and that they considered his approach had come to an end.

On Thursday the EFL confirmed that Wanderers' postponed home game against Brentford will now take place on Tuesday, 7 May - two days after the end of the regular Championship season.

However, they said that if Wanderers are placed into administration they would "not insist" on the game - which had been scheduled for Saturday, 27 April - being played.

The match was called off after Bolton's players had gone on strike over their outstanding wages.

Sunday's game away at Nottingham Forest will go ahead, but the EFL urged supporters to wait until Friday before making travel arrangements for the Brentford game.

The region's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) is due to meet on Friday to confirm fans will be allowed into the University of Bolton Stadium.