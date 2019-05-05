Neil Warnock: How Cardiff City restored their soul under manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 2-3 Crystal Palace: Warnock has 'no complaints' despite relegation

As Neil Warnock and his players walked around the Cardiff City Stadium pitch to take in the crowd's adulation, there was not the usual sense of an ending that comes with relegation.

Lit by early-evening sunshine, the vast majority of fans had stayed behind after the defeat by Crystal Palace not to lament their side's demotion but to celebrate the restoration of a club's soul.

For the second time in succession, Cardiff City had lasted only one season in the Premier League.

But whereas their previous stint was marred by division and rancour - including a change from their traditional blue shirts to red that enraged much of the fanbase - this was a campaign defined by unity.

"I think it's back as one now," says Warnock.

"When I came to the club, I thought it was broken. It's almost reborn now, look at the fans. I'm so proud."

When Warnock was appointed in 2016, Cardiff were fighting relegation in the Championship and still trying to repair the residual damage of the red rebrand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Cardiff - then playing in red - were relegated from the Premier League on 3 May 2014

Owner Vincent Tan took that controversial decision in 2012 and, in their first season wearing red, Cardiff won promotion to the Premier League.

Absent from the top flight for 53 years, this should have been a season to savour for the Welsh capital's side but instead it turned into a nightmare.

Some supporters boycotted games in protest against the change, there was infighting among others, and then Tan antagonised the club's fanbase further by sacking popular manager Malky Mackay.

"The kit change created a civil war among the fans," says Keith Morgan, chairman of Cardiff City Supporters' Trust.

"It was a very fragmented club the last time we went up, which was a shame and it spoilt the atmosphere."

Relegation was inevitable and, back in the Championship without a proportion of floating fans lured by Premier League football, crowds dwindled and apathy reigned.

Tan eventually relented and in January 2015 restored the blue shirts to begin the healing process.

"It was heart-breaking [in red]. I had a club I couldn't follow," says Sian Branson, who was a part of the Bluebirds Unite group which helped convince Tan to reverse the rebrand.

"This time we've actually been able to enjoy being in the Premier League, watching us wearing blue, promoting the bluebird.

"It's a shame to see us go down but we can't ask for any more. We've been so unlucky at times.

"It feels like my club again. This is our capital, this is our club."

Neil Warnock (centre) celebrated a record eighth promotion as a manager when he led Cardiff to the Premier League in 2018

That sentiment was prevalent after the final whistle on Saturday, as the Cardiff City Stadium crowd defiantly cried that they would "be there" next season.

Having also chanted "there's only one Neil Warnock", the fans made clear who they believed deserved credit for pulling this once divided club back together.

When he arrived in 2016, the man who opposition fans love to cast as the pantomime villain described Cardiff as his ideal club and that their fans were "my kind of people". It seems the feeling is mutual.

"He's the best manager we've ever had. I'd love to meet him," Branson adds.

"He's embraced our city and he's unified our club. He's the best manager of my lifetime.

"I want to say thank you to Neil Warnock's wife Sharon, after all she's been through, to convince him to take this job. And I want to say thank you to Neil Warnock. He's the epitome of what our club is all about."

Cardiff City were the favourites with bookmakers to be relegated before the start of the season

Warnock, who is under contract until 2020, admitted after the Palace defeat he had "no idea" if he would still be in charge of Cardiff next season.

He was more ambivalent about his future than he had been previously and, even if this proves to be his final season, the 70-year-old will leave a meaningful legacy.

"That's what I would take from my time here, whenever I leave, would be how proud I was to give them their club back," says Warnock.

"You don't get any bickering now, any infighting. It's lovely when you see everyone pulling in the same direction.

"And it's not easy managing Cardiff City, let me tell you that. It's as difficult a job as I've ever had. But I've really enjoyed the challenge."