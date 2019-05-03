Peter Haring: Hearts midfielder commits to new terms at Tynecastle

Peter Haring has been a big success for Hearts in a central midfield role

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has signed a contract extension, keeping him at Tynecastle until summer 2022.

Haring, 25, arrived in Edinburgh last summer on a two-year deal after leaving SV Ried in Austria's second tier.

Recruited as a defender, he has enjoyed success in a more advanced role, scoring seven goals in 36 appearances.

Haring had a hernia operation at the start of the year, missing seven matches, and is currently nursing a groin problem.

He has missed the past two games but could return for Saturday's Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock.

However, manager Craig Levein will not take any risks with the Scottish Cup final against Celtic to come on 25 May.

"I felt quite at home pretty quick," Haring told HeartsTV. "Everything seems to suit me quite well. I'm just enjoying playing here, enjoying the stadium, enjoying the city, I'm enjoying the club as well.

"When I signed here, or before I signed here, I spoke to the gaffer and Austin (McPhee) and it was clear they planned to play me as a centre back.

"Pretty soon they moved me one step forward into central midfield and a position I've played a lot when I was young, and a position I really enjoy."