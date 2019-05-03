PFA Scotland manager of the year: Steve Clarke on shortlist with Jim Goodwin, Dick Campbell and Steven Ferguson & Stuart Kettlewell

Ferguson and Kettlewell guided Ross County back to the top flight at the first attempt

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke is the only Premiership nominee for the Scotland manager of the year award.

Co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell are in the running after steering Ross County to the Championship title.

Jim Goodwin's efforts to keep part-time Alloa Athletic in the second tier have been recognised.

Dick Campbell makes up the shortlist after Arbroath led from the front to wrap up League One.

The winner of the award, from the Scotland Managers and Coaches Association, will be announced on 5 May at PFA Scotland's annual dinner in Glasgow.

Clarke has led Kilmarnock to a second successive top-six finish and, with three league games left, the club sit fourth, one point shy of the club-record total of 59 set last season.

"Obviously it's good to be nominated," said Clarke, whose record at Kilmarnock since taking over in October 2017 has also made the 55-year-old for the vacant Scotland manager's job.

"I was nominated last year as well which means the season and a bit I've been here the team has done well. The players have been great and I always say when the team is good everyone reaps the rewards.

"I have always spoke highly of the group of players I found when I got here. I supplemented that with a few loans and it's worked out really well for us. So it's pleasing but a big compliment to all the players."

County co-bosses Ferguson, 41, and Kettlewell, 34, have guided the Dingwall side back to the top flight at the first attempt and also won the Scottish Challenge Cup. The duo replaced Owen Coyle in March 2018, when they club were bottom of the Premiership, and were appointed on a permanent basis the following month.

Part-time Alloa, under the stewardship of 37-year-old Goodwin, only need a point from Saturday's final-day fixture at Ayr United to avoid automatic relegation from the Championship and could also avoid finishing in the bottom two.

Arbroath have cruised to the League One title with 65-year-old Campbell at the helm, sealing a return to the second tier for the first time since 2013.