Paul Heckingbottom: Knocking teeth out remark 'half in jest', says Hibs boss

Heckingbottom (left) said he had "no issue" with the match officials during the Edinburgh derby

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom does not expect to be disciplined for saying he felt like knocking out fourth official Gavin Duncan's teeth.

Heckingbottom said his comments, made after last weekend's Edinburgh derby, were "half in jest".

"If you read the headlines, it doesn't look great," he admitted.

"But if you see the interview and the context it is totally different. I was just using something to answer a totally separate question."

When asked about his touchline behaviour after a 1-1 draw with Hearts at Easter Road, Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Scotland: "It didn't help getting sworn at by the fourth official, I'd have knocked his teeth out if it was anywhere else. So that was one of the reasons."

Asked if he regretted the remarks, he replied: "No. Afterwards, when we saw all the headlines, I was thinking in black and white it looks...

"It was half said in jest and in answer to a question. I could have picked any number of things about why I was animated on the sidelines.

"One was that my back was killing me, one was yeah, he swore at me, another was what I was seeing on the pitch which I wasn't happy with. I chose that one, that was it.

"No (I don't expect to be cited) not at all. The SFA always comes and sees you after the game and asks if you have any issue. There was no issue from me at all.

"The job is tough enough without me moaning about officials and criticising them. I don't see how you can take it any (further), if I'm honest.

"I wasn't probed on anything regarding the referee, it was me who brought it up. There was nothing personal against the guy at all."

Earlier this week, Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said Scottish football was ready for its first publicly gay player and Heckingbottom agrees. although he reckons it would be "a massive deal".

"Its not a football issue, its a social issue," he said. "We've seen it in other sports, rugby in particular. The social demographic of football, the way it's regarded, means it would be a massive deal. But football is ready for it - 100%.

"I think you'd struggle to find a footballer now who doesn't have a gay friend or family member. So it's more the media - because it would be a first. That would be the big deal, not the fact that it's happening."