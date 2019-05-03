Kylian Mbappe banned and disciplinary proceedings opened against Neymar

Kylian Mbappe has been sent-off three times for PSG

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been banned for three games after being sent off in the French Cup final, while disciplinary proceedings have been opened against team-mate Neymar.

France international Mbappe was sent-off for a bad foul in extra time of the 2-2 draw, with Rennes winning 6-5 on penalties.

Neymar appeared to lash out at a fan as he walked up to collect his medal.

PSG have four league games remaining, but have already won the Ligue 1 title.

The Rennes defeat ended PSG's four-year reign in the French Cup and means that, while they have retained the French league title, they have won none of the cup competitions they entered this season, having lost to Manchester United in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Ligue 1 top-scorer Mbappe has already missed one game, Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montpellier, and will now miss games against Nice and Angers, before returning for the final two matches of the season.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel criticised Neymar over the Brazilian's altercation, saying: "You can't get into a fight with a spectator. You just can't do that.

"It's not easy to go up the steps after a defeat. It's very difficult for me, for everybody - but we have to accept it. If we lose, we have to show respect."

"Did I act badly?" Neymar asked in an Instagram comment. "Yes. But no-one can stay indifferent."

In a separate post on Sunday, the 27-year-old forward said "nobody likes to lose, so I ..." before failing to finish the sentence.

He added: "Anyone who knows me knows how competitive I am and how much defeat shakes me.

"But losing is part of an athlete's life, makes us grow, makes us think, makes us better. Happy to be able to play again, to score again and feel good on the pitch, but the biggest feeling today is one of sadness."

Neymar has only just returned from a serious foot injury.

Last week, he was given a three-match European ban by Uefa for a tirade at officials following PSG's 3-1 home loss to United in the second leg of their last-16 tie - a game that he missed through injury.