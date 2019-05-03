Petr Cech: Arsenal goalkeeper to release charity single with Queen drummer Roger Taylor

Petr Cech has his own YouTube channel where he uploads videos of his drumming

Kevin Keegan did it in 1979. Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle did it eight years later. Paul Gascoigne's done it twice.

Now, it's Petr Cech's turn to release a song.

"Watch out Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, & others, there's a new artist in town," he tweeted.

The Arsenal goalkeeper, 36, is a keen drummer, but he's brought perhaps the best in the business on board for his 'That's Football' single - Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

To mark Cech's upcoming retirement at the end of the current Premier League season, he and "the legendary" Taylor, 69, are releasing the single to raise money for the Willow Foundation.

The charity was set up in 1999 by former Arsenal stopper Bob Wilson, who made 234 appearances for the Gunners between 1963-1974, in memory of his daughter Anna, who died the previous year aged 31 from malignant schwannoma, a type of nerve cancer.

'That's Football' will be released next week and will mark Cech's retirement from football after more than 700 games for Arsenal, Chelsea, Rennes and Sparta Prague.

Cech and Taylor first met on Football Focus in 2013.