We can't let Richard Clarke 'run the cup final' - Crues captain Colin Coates

Coates and Clarke enjoyed success together at Seaview

Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 4 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport NI website; also live on BBC Radio Ulster

Crusaders captain Colin Coates has warned his side must not let former team-mate Richard Clarke control Saturday's Irish Cup final.

The Ballinamallard United skipper won two Irish Premiership titles during his three seasons at Seaview, before leaving for Ferney Park in May 2017.

The midfielder won the cup with Glentoran in 2013 and defender Coates is wary of the threat his friend poses.

"He's well liked by everyone at Seaview from his time with us," he said.

"In the first year we won the title he was probably the best player in the league from Christmas until the end of the season.

"He was as good as anything I'd seen and was running games from midfield, so we will need to make sure he doesn't do that in the final.

"We'll have to get the shackles on him. Whoever is playing for us in midfield will need to get tight to him because we know that if you give Richard Clarke time on the ball he can hurt you, pick passes and dictate the pace of the game."

'Cup win would mean more than a decade ago'

Media playback is not supported on this device Dickson hits the winner in Crusaders' last Irish Cup triumph

The pair will lead their sides out in the Windsor Park showpiece with the Championship side playing their first final and the Crues aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

Coates was in manager Stephen Baxter's team when the Seaview outfit beat north Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the 2009 final, but also lost back-to-back finals against Linfield in 2011 and 2012.

Now 33, the former Northern Ireland international said lifting the cup on Saturday would mean more than it did a decade ago after what he described as a "complicated" relationship with the competition.

"It's seven years now since we were last in an Irish Cup final and, if that trend keeps up, this will be my last one so I need to make sure it counts from a personal point of view," he continued.

"I've had my ups and downs in the Irish Cup. It's the first major trophy that I ever won which makes it very special, but I've also lost in two finals as well as quite a few disappointments in semi-finals.

"As a club the Irish Cup has evaded us but it also brings European football, which we haven't managed to secure yet. We want to do that and avoid the dreaded play-offs.

"It's the cup competition that everyone wants to win and we want to reward our fans who have supported us all year."