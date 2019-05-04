Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Nice: Cavani misses late penalty for champions

From the section

Edinson Cavani missed a late penalty as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were held to a draw at home to Nice.

Cavani's spot-kick - given by VAR after Dante's foul on Neymar - was saved by Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Ignatius Ganago had given the visitors a surprise lead in the first minute of the second half.

Neymar equalised from the penalty spot following Patrick Burner's foul on Angel di Maria, but the hosts had to settle for a point.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG side have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions, a run which includes a penalty shootout loss to Rennes in the French Cup final.

Allan Saint-Maximin struck the woodwork for the visitors with the score at 1-0, while Cavani had an effort disallowed for offside shortly after Neymar's spot-kick.

Nice, who are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, join Strasbourg as the only clubs to avoid defeat away to PSG in the league this season.