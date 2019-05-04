Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nice 1.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Nice: Cavani misses late penalty for champions
Edinson Cavani missed a late penalty as Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were held to a draw at home to Nice.
Cavani's spot-kick - given by VAR after Dante's foul on Neymar - was saved by Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez.
Ignatius Ganago had given the visitors a surprise lead in the first minute of the second half.
Neymar equalised from the penalty spot following Patrick Burner's foul on Angel di Maria, but the hosts had to settle for a point.
Thomas Tuchel's PSG side have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions, a run which includes a penalty shootout loss to Rennes in the French Cup final.
Allan Saint-Maximin struck the woodwork for the visitors with the score at 1-0, while Cavani had an effort disallowed for offside shortly after Neymar's spot-kick.
Nice, who are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, join Strasbourg as the only clubs to avoid defeat away to PSG in the league this season.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 13Alves da Silva
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 8ParedesSubstituted forKurzawaat 66'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 54mins
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forDiabyat 66'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 31Dagba
- 33Zagre
- 36Mbe Soh
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 15BurnerSubstituted forSrarfiat 89'minutes
- 29HerelleBooked at 90mins
- 31Costa SantosBooked at 90mins
- 23Sarr
- 8Lees-Melou
- 5Tameze
- 21Barbosa da Silva
- 20AtalBooked at 69mins
- 7Saint-MaximinSubstituted forLe Bihanat 75'minutes
- 14GanagoSubstituted forMakengoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Le Bihan
- 11Srarfi
- 16Clementia
- 18Sacko
- 27Makengo
- 28Boscagli
- 33Jaziri
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nice 1.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Christophe Herelle (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youcef Atal (Nice).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Penalty saved! Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Dante (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain). Video Review.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Patrick Burner.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Dante (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Walter Benítez (Nice) because of an injury.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Mickael Le Bihan replaces Allan Saint-Maximin.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
Attempt blocked. Jean-Victor Makengo (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youcef Atal.
Attempt missed. Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malang Sarr.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Youcef Atal (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.