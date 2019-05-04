Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover 96: Hosts edge closer to Bundesliga title
Bayern Munich moved a step closer to clinching a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with victory over 10-man Hannover 96 at the Allianz Arena.
Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka gave Bayern a comfortable lead at the break.
Jonathas' penalty gave Hannover hope, but the half-time substitute was dismissed for a second bookable offence just four minutes later.
Franck Ribery sealed the win late on with a clinical finish.
The result lifts Niko Kovac's side five points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Werder Bremen later on Saturday.
The league leaders take on RB Leipzig (away) and Eintracht Frankfurt (home) in their final two games, while Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf (home) and Borussia Monchengladbach (away) following their trip to Bremen.
This was Bayern's 14th successive win in all competitions against Hannover, who had goalkeeper Michael Esser to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable.
The 31-year-old thwarted Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller in the first half, before pulling off impressive saves from Muller and David Alaba in the second.
Brazilian forward Jonathas was dismissed just nine minutes and three seconds after entering the fray in Munich. No player in Bundesliga history has been substituted on, scored and been sent off in a shorter period of time.
The visitors, who remain six points adrift of outright safety, will be relegated next weekend if 16th-placed Stuttgart avoid defeat at home to Wolfsburg.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27AlabaSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 88'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Goretzka
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 71'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanSubstituted forRobbenat 86'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 7Ribéry
- 10Robben
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 24Tolisso
- 35Renato Sanches
- 39Hoffmann
Hannover
- 23Esser
- 25Sorg
- 31Anton
- 5Trevizan MartinsSubstituted forWimmerat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Albornoz
- 10Haraguchi
- 27Schwegler
- 8Souza Silva
- 22Ostrzolek
- 26WeydandtSubstituted forde Jesusat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 40MainaSubstituted forPribat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Korb
- 7Prib
- 9de Jesus
- 18Fossum
- 19Sahin-Radlinger
- 28Wimmer
- 35Muslija
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kevin Wimmer (Hannover 96) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Hannover 96).
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Edgar Prib replaces Linton Maina.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Kingsley Coman.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Joshua Kimmich is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Linton Maina.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Sorg.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Linton Maina (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Kevin Wimmer replaces Felipe because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Genki Haraguchi (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Felipe (Hannover 96) because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Felipe.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.