Celta Vigo v Barcelona: Spanish champions rest players before Champions League tie

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez (middle) found the net against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first leg

Barcelona have rested Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic for their La Liga match against Celta Viga before their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

The newly-crowned Spanish champions named a young squad also missing Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Ernesto Valverde's side lead 3-0 going into Tuesday's return leg at Anfield.

Messi scored twice, including his 600th goal for the club, after Suarez took the lead in the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

Barcelona wrapped up their 26th La Liga title with victory over Levante on 27 April.