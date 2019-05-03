Promotion/relegation play-off: Carrick edge Ards to gain first-leg advantage

Premiership side Ards will host Carrick in the second leg on Monday

Carrick Rangers held on to an early Michael Smith goal to earn a 1-0 home win over Ards in the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off.

Smith headed home a Reece Neale corner in the 11th minute as the Championship side seek to replace Warren Feeney's men in the top flight.

Ards dominated the second half but were denied by a combination of superb Aaron Hogg saves and a poor Darren Henderson miss.

The second leg is in Bangor on Monday.

Niall Currie's Championship runners-up had secured their opportunity to challenge for a place in the Irish Premiership by beating third-placed Portadown in the pre-play-off on Tuesday.

It was a first defeat in six games for Ards, who finished 11th in the Premiership table after drawing away to Institute on the final day of the league campaign.

Smith opened the scoring with the first chance of the game when he got across his marker well at the near post to plant a header past visiting keeper Sam Johnston.

More to follow.