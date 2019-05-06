AC Milan 2-1 Bologna: Three sent off as Gattuso's side keep alive top-four hopes

Milan are now three points off the top four in Serie A

Ten-man AC Milan kept alive their hopes of a Champions League place with a 2-1 win against Bologna, who had two players sent-off in the 96th minute.

Gennaro Gattuso's side move up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, with three games left.

Suso and Fabio Borini were on target for the Rossoneri, with Mattia Destro pulling one back for the visitors.

Lucas Paqueta was sent off on 75 minutes before Bologna's Nicola Sansone and Mitchell Dijks were dismissed.

There was also drama on the touchline in the first half as Gattuso and on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko were involved in a heated discussion.

Bakayoko was called on to replace the injured Lucas Biglia, but Gattuso instead decided to send on Jose Mauri, causing tempers to flare between the pair.

"I told Bakayoko to warm up, he took his time and I chose Mauri," Gattuso said after the match.

"I have 27 players, we wear a glorious shirt and I must be objective and honest in everything I do. I waited seven or eight minutes, he still had not put on his shin pads so I made that choice."