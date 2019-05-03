Dean Hoyle to step down as Huddersfield chairman and will sell club to Phil Hodgkinson

Hoyle guided Huddersfield to the Premier League in the 2016-17 season

Dean Hoyle is to stand down as Huddersfield chairman after 10 years in the post and is set to sell the club to lifelong Terriers fan Phil Hodgkinson.

Sunday's game against Manchester United will be 52-year-old Hoyle's final home fixture in charge of the club.

During his tenure, he guided Huddersfield from League One to the Premier League - the club's most successful period in 40 years.

"My heart doesn't want me to sell the club," said Hoyle.

"I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life.

"However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town and that is pass the reins to a new chairman who can take our club to a new chapter in its history."

Hoyle, who suffered with pancreatitis earlier this year, will retain a minority stake in the club - who have been relegated from the Premier League - but a commercial agreement is in place to sell the club to Hodgkinson, who will take a 75% controlling ownership.

Hodgkinson, the CEO and founder of the PURE Business Group, will step down from his role as an owner and director at National League North side Southport.

"Huddersfield Town is in my blood and has always been one of my greatest passions," he said.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to take this club forward.

"My number one priority is to give every support I can to Jan Siewert in order to make us as good as we can be on the pitch. Our aim is to get back to winning football matches and to put smiles back on the faces of our supporters after a tough season."