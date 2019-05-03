Celtic 'protecting themselves' with Scott Sinclair deal, says Scott McDonald

Scott Sinclair joined Celtic in 2017

Celtic face a dilemma over Scott Sinclair this summer despite activating the extra year on his contract, says Scott McDonald.

Sinclair has 17 goals in 51 appearances this season and his deal was due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The winger has started only half of Neil Lennon's 10 games in charge.

"I think it would have been a travesty if they let him go for nothing," said former Celtic striker McDonald.

"There's probably a good possibility Scott moves on, but Celtic just want money for him. It's understandable; they're just protecting themselves and their asset."

Sinclair arrived for £3.5million from Aston Villa in 2016 and was PFA Scotland player of the year in his first campaign. He has struggled to recapture that form and found himself in and out of the team under both Brendan Rodgers and Lennon at the Scottish champions.

Celtic only need a point away to Aberdeen on Saturday to clinch their eighth straight Scottish Premiership title, and face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on 25 May as they bid to complete the treble treble.

"Scott's done such a good job since he's been at the club, but he's not played enough in recent weeks," McDonald added.

"Everyone talks about his performances at times, but his stats are up there with anyone in the league. He gives Celtic that extra dimension because he scores goals. Maybe sometimes you're looking for more because his first season was amazing, but still he always seems to get in the right place at the right time."

McDonald also believes Odsonne Edouard's first full season at Celtic has proved he can live up to his big-money transfer fee.

The 21-year-old French striker striker has scored 20 goals in 49 appearances since making his loan switch from Paris St-Germain permanent in a £9million move.

He has faced criticism in some quarters for a lack of consistency but McDonald said: "When you're a £9million player that's always the case.

"He's still very young and some of the glimpses he's shown have been very impressive. If he puts that all together, in time, Celtic have a right good player on their hands.

"It's just about developing him and making sure he can do that on a consistent basis, because there's no question when the bigger games come he stands out."