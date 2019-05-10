Livingston v Dundee
- Livingston have only lost one of their seven home Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee (W3 D3), however that did come in the most recent such game in February (1-2).
- Dundee are looking to win back-to-back top-flight matches versus Livi for the first time since March 2005.
- Livingston have only won one of their past seven league games (D4 L2), with a current winless run of four matches (D3 L1).
- Dundee have lost each of their past 10 Scottish Premiership games - opponents Livingston were the last team to lose 11+ in a row (13 between Dec 2005 - April 2006).
- Four of Dundee's past six Scottish Premiership away goals have come from set-piece situations (1x free-kick, 1x penalty, 2x corners).