First Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1.
Reading Women v Chelsea Women
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 6Pearce
- 26Howard
- 3Pacheco
- 18Moore
- 7Furness
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 14Farrow
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 9Davison
- 17Estcourt
- 27Laws
- 28Woodham
Chelsea Women
- 1Lindahl
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 20Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 10Ji
- 8Carney
- 14Kirby
- 15England
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 2Thorisdottir
- 3Blundell
- 7Carter
- 17Engman
- 23Bachmann
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Rachel Furness.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).
Attempt blocked. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women).
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women).
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Kirsty Pearce.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.