The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women0Chelsea Women1

Reading Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 6Pearce
  • 26Howard
  • 3Pacheco
  • 18Moore
  • 7Furness
  • 8Allen
  • 4Williams
  • 14Farrow
  • 10Bruton

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 9Davison
  • 17Estcourt
  • 27Laws
  • 28Woodham

Chelsea Women

  • 1Lindahl
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 10Ji
  • 8Carney
  • 14Kirby
  • 15England
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 3Blundell
  • 7Carter
  • 17Engman
  • 23Bachmann
  • 24Spence
  • 28Telford

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1.

Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women).

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Rachel Furness.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).

Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high.

Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women).

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).

Attempt blocked. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).

Goal!

Goal! Reading FC Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women).

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women).

Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Chelsea FC Women. Conceded by Kirsty Pearce.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women20171269135652
2Man City Women20146053163748
3Chelsea Women20126244123242
4B'ham City Women20122627171038
5Reading Women208393128327
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women2072112535-1023
8Liverpool Women2071122038-1822
9Brighton Women2044121438-2416
10Everton Ladies2033141537-2212
11Yeovil Town Ladies2022161158-47-2
View full The FA Women's Super League table

