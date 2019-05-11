First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Manchester City Women 0.
Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 17Evans
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 15McCabe
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 20Bloodworth
- 10Little
- 23Mead
- 11Miedema
- 7van de Donk
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 4Arnth Jensen
- 9Carter
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 24Kuyken
- 34Harper
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 4Bonner
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 25Wullaert
- 11Beckie
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 9Bremer
- 12Stanway
- 17Parris
- 20Campbell
- 22Emslie
- 23McManus
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Esme Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women).
Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Vivianne Miedema.
Attempt blocked. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Attempt blocked. Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women).
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Dominique Bloodworth.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
