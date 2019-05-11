The FA Women's Super League
Yeovil Town Ladies0B'ham City Women0

Yeovil Town Ladies v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 17Fischer
  • 5Cousins
  • 12Mason
  • 3Alexander
  • 25McLauchlan
  • 16Evans
  • 8Horwood
  • 9Heatherson
  • 7Fergusson
  • 26Bloomfield

Substitutes

  • 2Goddard
  • 4Syme
  • 10Gaylor
  • 14Donovan
  • 15Buxton
  • 23Howard
  • 27Taylor

B'ham City Women

  • 29Hampton
  • 8Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 4Ladd
  • 20Walker
  • 37Staniforth
  • 7Arthur
  • 15Wellings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 1Brooks
  • 11Quinn
  • 14Follis
  • 17Williams
  • 18Scofield
  • 21Hayles
  • 23Scott
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovil Town LadiesAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Rachel McLauchlan.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ellie Mason.

Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women).

Megan Alexander (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bonnie Horwood (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Monique Fischer (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt blocked. Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).

Monique Fischer (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).

Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women).

Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Georgia Evans.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Foul by Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women20171269135652
2Man City Women20146053163748
3Chelsea Women20126244123242
4B'ham City Women20122627171038
5Reading Women208393128327
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women2072112535-1023
8Liverpool Women2071122038-1822
9Brighton Women2044121438-2416
10Everton Ladies2033141537-2212
11Yeovil Town Ladies2022161158-47-2
