First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Birmingham City Women 0.
Yeovil Town Ladies v Birmingham City Women
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 17Fischer
- 5Cousins
- 12Mason
- 3Alexander
- 25McLauchlan
- 16Evans
- 8Horwood
- 9Heatherson
- 7Fergusson
- 26Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 2Goddard
- 4Syme
- 10Gaylor
- 14Donovan
- 15Buxton
- 23Howard
- 27Taylor
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 8Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 4Ladd
- 20Walker
- 37Staniforth
- 7Arthur
- 15Wellings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 1Brooks
- 11Quinn
- 14Follis
- 17Williams
- 18Scofield
- 21Hayles
- 23Scott
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Rachel McLauchlan.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Ellie Mason.
Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women).
Megan Alexander (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bonnie Horwood (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Monique Fischer (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).
Monique Fischer (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women).
Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Georgia Evans.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.