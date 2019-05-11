The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool Women2Everton Ladies1

Liverpool Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

  • 18Kitching
  • 23Purfield
  • 5Fahey
  • 6Bradley
  • 3Robe
  • 8Coombs
  • 19Rodgers
  • 11Daniels
  • 10Murray
  • 17Charles
  • 9Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes

  • 1Preuss
  • 2Matthews
  • 20Babajide
  • 21Kearns
  • 36Hodson

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 24Brownlie
  • 20FinniganBooked at 24mins
  • 5Worm
  • 3Turner
  • 13Stringer
  • 12James
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 10Magill
  • 8Kaagman
  • 16Cain

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 4Brougham
  • 17Chance
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 28Hughes
  • 32Coan

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool Women 2, Everton Ladies 1.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christie Murray (Liverpool Women).

Attempt missed. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.

Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Women 2, Everton Ladies 1. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Finnigan.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Sophie Bradley.

Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women).

Angharad James (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Women 2, Everton Ladies 0. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Bradley.

Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).

Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Women 1, Everton Ladies 0. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Christie Murray.

Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Booking

Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies).

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Laura Coombs.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Angharad James (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).

Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).

Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women20171269135652
2Man City Women20146053163748
3Chelsea Women20126244123242
4B'ham City Women20122627171038
5Reading Women208393128327
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women2072112535-1023
8Liverpool Women2071122038-1822
9Brighton Women2044121438-2416
10Everton Ladies2033141537-2212
11Yeovil Town Ladies2022161158-47-2
View full The FA Women's Super League table

