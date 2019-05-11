First Half ends, Liverpool Women 2, Everton Ladies 1.
Liverpool Women v Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
- 18Kitching
- 23Purfield
- 5Fahey
- 6Bradley
- 3Robe
- 8Coombs
- 19Rodgers
- 11Daniels
- 10Murray
- 17Charles
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 1Preuss
- 2Matthews
- 20Babajide
- 21Kearns
- 36Hodson
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 24Brownlie
- 20FinniganBooked at 24mins
- 5Worm
- 3Turner
- 13Stringer
- 12James
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 10Magill
- 8Kaagman
- 16Cain
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 4Brougham
- 17Chance
- 22Bruinenberg
- 28Hughes
- 32Coan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 2, Everton Ladies 1. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Finnigan.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Sophie Bradley.
Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women).
Angharad James (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 2, Everton Ladies 0. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Bradley.
Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).
Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 1, Everton Ladies 0. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Christie Murray.
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Booking
Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Laura Coombs.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Angharad James (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.