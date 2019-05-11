First Half ends, West Ham United Women FC 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
West Ham Women
- 13Moorhouse
- 3Simon
- 5Flaherty
- 4Hendrix
- 18ReichardtBooked at 44mins
- 2Percival
- 7Lehmann
- 12Longhurst
- 20Cho
- 8Kiernan
- 9Ross
Substitutes
- 1Spencer
- 11Rafferty
- 14Sampson
- 15Visalli
- 16Kmita
- 19Leon
Brighton Women
- 1Hourihan
- 2Roe
- 16Brazil
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 12Peplow
- 4Buet
- 15Green
- 7Whelan
- 27Connolly
- 9Umotong
Substitutes
- 5Whelan
- 6Rafferty
- 8Barton
- 10Natkiel
- 11Nilden
- 21Simpkins
- 22Hartley
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC).
Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Lucienne Reichardt (West Ham United Women FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucienne Reichardt (West Ham United Women FC).
Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Danielle Buet.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women FC 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bethan Roe (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC).
Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Attempt blocked. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women FC 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.
Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cho So-Hyun (West Ham United Women FC).
Attempt missed. Lucienne Reichardt (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Anna Moorhouse.
Attempt saved. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Match report to follow.