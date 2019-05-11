The FA Women's Super League
West Ham Women0Brighton Women2

West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

  • 13Moorhouse
  • 3Simon
  • 5Flaherty
  • 4Hendrix
  • 18ReichardtBooked at 44mins
  • 2Percival
  • 7Lehmann
  • 12Longhurst
  • 20Cho
  • 8Kiernan
  • 9Ross

Substitutes

  • 1Spencer
  • 11Rafferty
  • 14Sampson
  • 15Visalli
  • 16Kmita
  • 19Leon

Brighton Women

  • 1Hourihan
  • 2Roe
  • 16Brazil
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 12Peplow
  • 4Buet
  • 15Green
  • 7Whelan
  • 27Connolly
  • 9Umotong

Substitutes

  • 5Whelan
  • 6Rafferty
  • 8Barton
  • 10Natkiel
  • 11Nilden
  • 21Simpkins
  • 22Hartley
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, West Ham United Women FC 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

Foul by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC).

Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Booking

Lucienne Reichardt (West Ham United Women FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucienne Reichardt (West Ham United Women FC).

Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Chloe Peplow (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Danielle Buet.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United Women FC 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bethan Roe (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC).

Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Attempt blocked. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United Women FC 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.

Foul by Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cho So-Hyun (West Ham United Women FC).

Attempt missed. Lucienne Reichardt (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Anna Moorhouse.

Attempt saved. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women20171269135652
2Man City Women20146053163748
3Chelsea Women20126244123242
4B'ham City Women20122627171038
5Reading Women208393128327
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women2072112535-1023
8Liverpool Women2071122038-1822
9Brighton Women2044121438-2416
10Everton Ladies2033141537-2212
11Yeovil Town Ladies2022161158-47-2
