National League - Play-off Final
Fylde15:00Salford
Venue: Wembley Stadium

National League promotion final: AFC Fylde v Salford City

Follow live text coverage from 14:40 BST on Saturday

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th May 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462514773353889
2Solihull Moors4625111073433086
3Salford4625101177453285
4Wrexham462591258391984
5Fylde462215972413181
6Harrogate4621111478572174
7Eastleigh46228166263-174
8Ebbsfleet4618131564501467
9Gateshead46199185248466
10Sutton United461714155560-565
11Barrow461713165251164
12Bromley461612186869-160
13Barnet461612184550-560
14Dover461612185864-660
15Chesterfield461417155553259
16Halifax461320134443159
17Hartlepool461514175662-659
18Dag & Red461511205056-656
19Maidenhead United46166244570-2554
20Boreham Wood461216185365-1252
21Aldershot461111243867-2944
22Braintree46118274878-3041
23Havant & Waterlooville46913246284-2240
24Maidstone United4697303782-4534
View full National League table

Top Stories