Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has flown to France to run the rule over Rennes defender Mexer as he ponders a summer move for the 30-year-old Mozambique international. (Sun)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke slams the SFA for handing Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes a one-match ban for reacting to sectarian chants. (Sun)

Scott Arfield insists he has never felt more settled than at Rangers as he shrugs off reported interest from Crystal Palace. (Daily Record)

Captain Scott Brown wants Celtic fans to forgive Brendan Rodgers after his mid-season departure and hopes they'll welcome the former manager to a game for a proper farewell. (Sun)

Jack Harper could be playing in the Champions League next season - after signing a pre-contract agreement with Getafe - but his ultimate dream is to be part of a brighter future for Scotland. (Daily Record)

Thomas Agyepong would love to make up for a season ravaged by injury with a prolonged stay with Hibs - but admits the Manchester City winger admits his future is out of his hands. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Tommy Wright insists avoiding the worry of relegation from the Premiership yet again is a "fantastic achievement" for St Johnstone. (The National, print edition)

Hamilton Academical are planning a summer clear-out regardless of whether they suffer relegation, with the Accies keen to focus on a more youthful squad. (Sun, print edition)

Scotland cap Charlie Adam, 33, is open to "all offers" when he leaves Stoke City, saying "I still feel I have a lot to offer someone". (Sun, print edition)