Morton manager Jonatan Johansson leaves Greenock club

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson and assistant Peter Houston have departed just hours before the final game of the season, the club have confirmed.

Chairman Crawford Rae told Johansson and Houston before facing Dundee United their deals would not be renewed.

It's believed they were also told not to play Charlie Telfer on Saturday to avoid triggering a clause that would extend his contract.

Johansson took over in August after Ray McKinnon's left for Falkirk.

Goalkeeping coach David Wylie and fitness coach Mark Farrell are taking the team in the Scottish Championship match against Dundee United.

However, the club failed to reach the promotion play-off places, only securing safety last week.