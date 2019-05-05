Celtic's Kieran Tierney dedicates title win to Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers

Kieran Tierney (left) and Scott Brown (centre) spoke to BBC Scotland

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney has dedicated Celtic's eighth league title in a row to club legends Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers.

Both members of Celtic's 1967 European Cup winning side died in the last two weeks, with McNeill's funeral being held on Friday.

"This league title's for them," Tierney said after Celtic retained their title with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

"Everyone looks up to them and they are special people."

Celtic needed at least a draw at Pittodrie to secure the title with two games remaining ahead of city rivals Rangers.

"I'm buzzing for the fans - you can see what it means to the fans and ourselves for all the work we've put in," boyhood Celtic supporter Tierney told BBC Scotland.

"It was a big pressure game for us. Coming up here, they were going to make it hard and you're needing a draw, but that's not our mentality.

"We wanted to win this game and we've done that and we've kept a clean sheet as well."

'You savour these moments as you get older'

Captain Scott Brown thought Celtic, who won thanks to goals from Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Odsonne Edouard, had "played an excellent game".

"The first half was really tight, but the second half we controlled it a lot better and it was a great performance overall," he said.

"As you get older, you've got to savour these moments and it is a very special moment for me to lift that eight in a row."

Celtic already led the Scottish Premiership when Neil Lennon returned to became interim manager after Brendan Rodgers' departure to Leicester City.

Asked if Lennon should be given the job permanently, midfielder Brown replied: "He's been brilliant for me the last time he was here and he's been brilliant this time, so it would be great if he did.

"But it's not up to me, it's up to the board and I'm sure they'll make the right decision whatever happens."