Irish Cup final: Crusaders 3-0 winners over Ballinamallard

Ross Clarke's goal capped a 3-0 win for Crusaders at Windsor Park

An improved performance in the second half saw Crusaders secure a 3-0 win over Championship outfit Ballinamallard United in the Irish Cup final.

Jordan Owens gave the Crues an early lead, with Philip Lowry and substitute Ross Clarke adding goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

The north Belfast side deserved their win after showing much more urgency after the interval.

The victory also secures European football for the Crues next season.

It was a first Irish Cup success in a decade for the Seaview men and the fourth time in the club's history that they have lifted the trophy.

A crowd of 5,744 - less than half the total attendance at last's year's decider - were at Windsor Park to watch a cup final that was not a classic.

The atmosphere was significantly lacking in first half, mirroring the action on the pitch, but there was much more of a showpiece feel to proceedings after the break.

Lowry's header made it 2-0 early in the second half

The opening goal arrived in in the sixth minute and it was a trademark header from Owens, who has scored in every round of this year's competition, but Mallards keeper John Connolly will feel he could have done better.

Billy Joe Burns produced a deep cross from the right and Owens rose unmarked to head into the top corner from 12 yards, with Connolly struggling to adjust his feet and failing to keep it out despite getting a hand on it.

Lowry's goal came two minutes into the second half when his header from a Paul Heatley corner took a deflection and went in past Connolly for the midfielder's second goal in an Irish Cup final.

Clarke the came off the bench to score with his first touch of the game, sweeping home a good Heatley cutback after the winger had made a fine run off the left touchline.

United defender Matthew Smyth attempts to keep out Jordan Owens of Crusaders

Early aerial threat in flat first half

A deep ball into the box and a headed goal from Jordan Owens is certainly not a new tactic from the Crues, but in the early stages it looked like boss Stephen Baxter had identified balls into the box as a route to glory for his side.

A few minutes after the opening goal, Burns got forward down the right again and produced another threatening cross which Jordan Forsythe got on the end of, but could only head over the bar.

Three minutes later Lowry rose at the near post but was just off target with a header, and it looked like the Premiership side were on the verge of taking the game away from their Championship opponents.

However, the urgency went out of their performance after 20 minutes and the game as a spectacle failed to come to life.

Mallards striker Ryan Campbell came closest for Harry McConkey's side when he flashed a diagonal left-foot shot wide of the far post after 10 minutes.